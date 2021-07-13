SAVS goes on display in Greece

Northrop Grumman builds Hypersonic Center of Excellence
Northrop Grumman has broken ground on a new engineering facility at Elkton, Maryland.
IMCO Industries subsidiary Nir-Or showcased its Situational Awareness Video System (SAVS) on 13-15 July at the DEFEA 2021 exhibition in Greece.
SAVS offers continuous 360° situational awareness with automatic target recognition capabilities for land vehicles and naval vessels, delivering what the company claimed is ‘an advanced tactical dominance solution’ offering a 'first to identify, first to act' capability in LoS and beyond, to achieve lethality and survivability.
Additionally, SAVS can integrate different hardware and software solutions that are tailored according to customer requirements.
Nir-Or designs, develops, manufactures and integrates electronic systems and products for various military applications. Brig Gen (ret) Roy Riftin, CEO of the Israeli company, noted that Nir-Or equipment is already installed on the Namer and Eitan APCs.
He added: ‘Providing our customers complete turnkey systems that rely on advanced technology to exploit AI capabilities on the battlefield, we will lead them another step forward towards semi-autonomous warfare capabilities.’
A report commissioned by the UK MoD from RAND Europe has shed new light on the problems faced by companies below Tier One in the defence supply chain.
New Zealand's defence secretary has announced a post-COVID redraft of the government's much-lauded Defence Capability Plan, with potential for a radical departure from existing roles and requirements.
The latest basing agreement underlines the enduring benefits of the Qatar-Turkey military relationship, despite the end of the GCC embargo.
The UK's National Space Strategy was long supposed to be published, but a new, unexplained delay makes for industry uncertainty.