SAVS goes on display in Greece

Nir-Or offers what the Israeli company describes as 'complete and advanced tactical dominance solutions'. (Photo: Nir-Or)

Israeli manufacturer demonstrates situational awareness system for land and naval applications.

IMCO Industries subsidiary Nir-Or showcased its Situational Awareness Video System (SAVS) on 13-15 July at the DEFEA 2021 exhibition in Greece.

SAVS offers continuous 360° situational awareness with automatic target recognition capabilities for land vehicles and naval vessels, delivering what the company claimed is ‘an advanced tactical dominance solution’ offering a 'first to identify, first to act' capability in LoS and beyond, to achieve lethality and survivability.

Additionally, SAVS can integrate different hardware and software solutions that are tailored according to customer requirements.

Nir-Or designs, develops, manufactures and integrates electronic systems and products for various military applications. Brig Gen (ret) Roy Riftin, CEO of the Israeli company, noted that Nir-Or equipment is already installed on the Namer and Eitan APCs.

He added: ‘Providing our customers complete turnkey systems that rely on advanced technology to exploit AI capabilities on the battlefield, we will lead them another step forward towards semi-autonomous warfare capabilities.’