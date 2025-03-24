To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Launch of Gilat Defense targets DoD market

24th March 2025 - 08:16 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

The GLT 1500 will be fielded in 2025, according Gilat Defense. (Photo: Gilat Defense)

The communications company Gilat launched its new Gilat Defense division at the Satellite 2025 expo, with future solutions aimed at US military customers.

Gilat had two big announcements at the recent Satellite 2025 conference and expo in March, held in downtown Washington, DC. The company launched its Gilat Defense division to enter the US defence satellite communications (SATCOM) market, while it also unveiled its new GLT 1500 modem.

The GLT 1500 modem is a software defined radio (SDR) solution that can support geostationary orbit (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), and low earth orbit (LEO) signals. At Satellite, Shephard spoke with Gilad Landsberg, president of Gilat Defense, about the new division’s goals.

The GLT 1500 is “a great fit for the defence market”, Landsberg claimed.  

“The

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

