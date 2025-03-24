Launch of Gilat Defense targets DoD market

Gilat had two big announcements at the recent Satellite 2025 conference and expo in March, held in downtown Washington, DC. The company launched its Gilat Defense division to enter the US defence satellite communications (SATCOM) market, while it also unveiled its new GLT 1500 modem.

The GLT 1500 modem is a software defined radio (SDR) solution that can support geostationary orbit (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), and low earth orbit (LEO) signals. At Satellite, Shephard spoke with Gilad Landsberg, president of Gilat Defense, about the new division’s goals.

The GLT 1500 is “a great fit for the defence market”, Landsberg claimed.

“The