Russia to receive first Tu-160M in 2021

5th February 2019 - 08:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Russian armed forces are set to receive its first Tu-160M modernised strategic bomber in 2021, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 30 January.

The aircraft is under production at the Kazan Aircraft Plant and will be equipped with advanced on-board defence systems, a modern communications system with enhanced anti-jamming capability and advanced weapons to enhance its combat capabilities.

The Tu-160M will be powered by NK-32 second series engines, which will considerably increase its flight range and duration.

