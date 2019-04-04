Russia beefing up its Su-25SM3 fleet
The Russian MoD has released a tender with a selected supplier to upgrade Su-25 attack aircraft to the significantly enhanced Su-25SM3 standard for day/night operations, which boasts a new-generation self-protection suite.
The upgrade budget is Roubles 2.8 billion (equating to $43 million) and covers most likely up to eight aircraft, with the handover of the last of them set for November 2021.
The previous upgrade tender, covering four aircraft, was held in September 2018; its budget was set at Roubles 1.7 billion. All Su-25SM3 upgrade works, combined with aircraft and engine overhaul and life extension, are being carried out by 121
