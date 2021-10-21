Rohde & Schwarz releases new spectrum analysers

UK reportedly discusses Brimstone sale to Ukraine
A reported missile deal would build on previous agreements between the UK and Ukraine designed to strengthen Kiev's naval power.
Rohde & Schwarz has released new base models for the rugged R&S Spectrum Rider FPH analysers that take spectrum analysis capability up to 44GHz.
The existing FPH models have frequencies from 5 to 6kHz, 13.6 and 26.5GHz. In addition, three new versions with tracking generators are available with measurement frequencies up to 13.6, 26.5 and 44GHz.
They combine the functionality of benchtop instruments and the lightweight portability of a handheld instrument, with intuitive features to make high performance measuring on the go, fast and simple.
Spectrum Rider FPH was the industry’s first handheld spectrum analyser to deliver solid radio frequency performance or measurements in the field and in the lab.
Large buttons and a multi-touch gesture screen make it easy to operate.
The new higher frequency models enable the Spectrum Rider to perform a broader range of measurement tasks such as verification of 5G, broadcast, radar, defence and satellite communications links.
The 44GHz model weighs just 3.2kg, making it optimised for mobile use. It has the longest battery life of 44GHz handheld spectrum analysers, with a battery life of up to 4.5h
Israeli private equity firm buys manufacturer of aero engine and drivetrain components.
The immediate diplomatic heat may have cooled but does AUKUS put the EU further down the road towards collective defence that is independent of NATO?
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.