Rohde & Schwarz releases new spectrum analysers

With excellent RF performance, the Spectrum Rider analysers can capture weak signals with a DANL as low as –163 dBm. (Photo: Rohde & Schwarz)

Rohde & Schwarz has extended its popular Spectrum Rider FPH family with new models.

Rohde & Schwarz has released new base models for the rugged R&S Spectrum Rider FPH analysers that take spectrum analysis capability up to 44GHz.

The existing FPH models have frequencies from 5 to 6kHz, 13.6 and 26.5GHz. In addition, three new versions with tracking generators are available with measurement frequencies up to 13.6, 26.5 and 44GHz.

They combine the functionality of benchtop instruments and the lightweight portability of a handheld instrument, with intuitive features to make high performance measuring on the go, fast and simple.

Spectrum Rider FPH was the industry’s first handheld spectrum analyser to deliver solid radio frequency performance or measurements in the field and in the lab.

Large buttons and a multi-touch gesture screen make it easy to operate.

The new higher frequency models enable the Spectrum Rider to perform a broader range of measurement tasks such as verification of 5G, broadcast, radar, defence and satellite communications links.

The 44GHz model weighs just 3.2kg, making it optimised for mobile use. It has the longest battery life of 44GHz handheld spectrum analysers, with a battery life of up to 4.5h