Read the latest Night Vision and Optics Handbook
The Night Vision and Optics Handbook Issue 21 has become well established as an invaluable and useful guide to equipment for military, parapublic and civil users around the world.
If you would like to purchase a downloadable version for offline reading,
click here.
Night Vision and Optics Handbook Issue 21
More from Defence Notes
For all the assertive rhetoric by NATO member states about increasing defence spending in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, it will not, in the short term at least, translate into a meaningful uplift in capability on the ground.
Thales signed a new strategic partnership with Indonesian firm PT Len Industri to explore joint development of C2 systems, military satellites, C5ISR, EW, UAVs and naval combat management systems.
DARPA continues to explore the potential of uncrewed platforms across the air, land and sea domains — although industry, academia and government agree that challenges must still be overcome.
Saudi Arabia is on its way to localizing 50% of military, defense and security expenditure by 2030 following the inaugural World Defense Show.
South Korea's missile and space sectors are going great guns, with the country's first solid-fuelled space vehicle launch occurring at the end of March.
AOC Europe 2022 is returning in 10-12 May at Parc des Expositions, Montpellier in France to reunite the European electronic warfare community under one roof.