Raytheon obtains another Block V Tomahawk order
Raytheon Missiles and Defense has received a new $217.12 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command to provide 154 full-rate production Block V Tactical Tomahawk All Up Round missiles.
The order comprises 70 Block V missiles for the USN, 54 for the USMC and 30 for the US Army, the DoD announced on 24 May.
Work will be performed at various US locations as well as in Canada and the UK, for completion by January 2025.
Tomahawk is a tactical land-attack cruise missile that can be fired from surface platforms or submarines and aircraft. It is primarily used by the USN and the UK RN.
The USN is currently recertifying its Block IV Tomahawk arsenal to Block Va (which includes a multimode seeker) and Block Vb (which includes an improved warhead to penetrate hard and deeply buried targets).
