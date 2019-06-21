Missile defense reaches for the stars (Studio)

This video is brought to you in partnership with Raytheon.

Beth Maundrill, Deputy Editor, Shephard Media, speaks to Wallis Laughrey, VP Space Systems at Raytheon, about the company's space-based missile defense solutions including its involvement in the design and development of the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared resilient missile warning satellite.

