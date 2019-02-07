Qatar takes delivery of first French-built Rafale jet fighters
Qatar on 6 February 2019 took delivery of the first of 36 Rafale multi-purpose jet fighters it has ordered from French manufacturer Dassault.
The hand-over ceremony in Merignac, southwestern France, where the planes are built, was attended by Qatar Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah and Dassault Aviation chief Eric Trappier.
Qatar ordered 24 of the fighters in 2015, adding 12 more last year. It also has an option to buy 36 more. The twin-engine fighter has been in service with the French Air Force since 2004. France has also sold Mirage F1, Alpha Jets and Mirage 2000 fighters to Qatar.
After failing to sell the Rafale abroad for several years, France finally won a contract from Egypt in 2015 for 24 jets, followed by the sale to Qatar. In September 2016, India also agreed to buy 36 of the fighters.
Qatar has upped its defence spending after being diplomatically isolated by its Gulf neighbours.
Since June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a boycott on Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism and being too close to Iran. Qatar denies the allegations and has accused the Saudi-led bloc of aiming to incite regime change in Doha.
More from Defence Notes
-
European defence projects compete for future PESCO funding
New efforts evaluated by the EU's PESCO development mechanism will focus on climate change, hybrid threats, cyber, artificial intelligence and space as well as energy and maritime security.
-
Despite sanctions, India's dependence on Russian military equipment likely to persist for decades to come
Despite boosting indigenous production and diversifying its sources of military equipment, India is in no position to give up its long-time dependence on Russia.
-
The most significant defence stories of 2022 - and looking ahead to the coming year (podcast)
The year 2022 saw dramatic changes to the international security landscape along with major developments across the air, land and sea domains.
-
The future is hypersonic strike for Zumwalt destroyers
The Zumwalt class will be the first US Navy ships to field hypersonic missiles.