To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Senate panel authorises defence spending at Trump-requested level

13th June 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by Jason Sherman in New York

RSS

The Senate Armed Services Committee on 11 June approved its mark-up of the Pentagon’s FY2021 defence policy bill, authorising $740 billion for national defence spending — the level requested by the Trump Administration — and including billions for a new Pacific Deterrence Initiative. 

The panel (one of four congressional defence committees that oversee military policy and spending) approved $636.4 billion for the Pentagon’s base budget and $69 billion for overseas contingency operations. 

In addition, the panel gave the green light to $25.9 billion on defense programmes funded by the Department of Energy and more than $8 billion for military construction. 

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Jason Sherman

Author

Jason Sherman

Jason Sherman is a US-based journalist. Since 1994, he has covered the Pentagon, defence industry, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us