Parsons team snaps up USAF base defence contract

Dstl spots 'ghost' ships with satellite-based SAR
A UK Defence Science Technology Laboratory project is exploring how satellite-based synthetic aperture radar can be used to spot vessels that have disabled their Automatic Identification System.
A team led by Parsons Government Services has won an IDIQ contract worth up to $953 million to design, mature, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain base air defence systems at USAF installations in Europe and Africa.
‘This contract provides the USAFE-AFAFRICA [US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa] with a layered base defence capability,’ according to the DoD.
It added: ‘This capability will be employed across various sites within the area of responsibility.’
Work will be performed at various locations throughout Europe and Africa and is expected to be completed by 20 July 2031, the DoD announced on 21 July.
Shephard reported on 25 January that the Parsons team includes Leidos, SAIC and SRC.
An open architecture, platform-agnostic solution will focus on maturing an all-domain system comprising COTS and government off-the-shelf software and hardware technologies ‘with an integrated design to protect existing and future air bases’, Parsons noted at the time.
Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.
The Perigon computer has been under development for three years and developer Collins Aerospace targets qualification tests in 2022.
Following a government announcement in March 2021 to develop an Australian guided weapons capability, a Request for Information has been released to kick start industrial engagement.
Lockheed Martin UK will not suffer in any meaningful way from the early retirement of RAF C-130J tactical transport aircraft and has addressed recent criticism of F-35 operating costs.
MBDA will lead the new Complex Weapons Innovation Technology Partnership, which is a joint research enterprise by France and the UK.