Parsons team snaps up USAF base defence contract

USAFE-AFAFRICA commander Gen Jeffrey Harrigan looks out at the perimeter of an airfield in East Africa during a visit in September 2020. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Dana Cable)

USAF installations in Europe and Africa will gain a layered air defence capability.

A team led by Parsons Government Services has won an IDIQ contract worth up to $953 million to design, mature, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain base air defence systems at USAF installations in Europe and Africa.

‘This contract provides the USAFE-AFAFRICA [US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa] with a layered base defence capability,’ according to the DoD.

It added: ‘This capability will be employed across various sites within the area of responsibility.’

Work will be performed at various locations throughout Europe and Africa and is expected to be completed by 20 July 2031, the DoD announced on 21 July.

Shephard reported on 25 January that the Parsons team includes Leidos, SAIC and SRC.

An open architecture, platform-agnostic solution will focus on maturing an all-domain system comprising COTS and government off-the-shelf software and hardware technologies ‘with an integrated design to protect existing and future air bases’, Parsons noted at the time.