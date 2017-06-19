To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Paris Air Show: Boeing reshuffle to streamline business

19th June 2017 - 12:25 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in Paris

RSS

As Boeing Defense continues to streamline its business, after recently stripping out a layer of top executives, the company looks forward to a promising European defence market ahead of the biennial Paris Air Show.

Speaking to journalists, Boeing Defense, Space & Security CEO Leanne Caret, said that the final stage of a three step plan to streamline the company has been carried out, and saw the removal of one layer of the company’s executive positions.

About 50 executive positions are to be affected by the changes. This follows the consolidation of a number of sites in November 2016 and moving

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us