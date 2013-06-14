Paris Air Show 2013: Selex ES reveals growth plans

The CEO of Selex ES has set an ambitious target to increase international sales, as the newly-formed company moves to consolidate its product range and manufacturing facilities.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the Paris Air Show, Selex ES CEO Fabrizio Giulianini outlined the company’s desire to become a leader in the export market for electronic defence and security solutions within five years.

‘In the near future, more than 50% of our orders, and therefore 50% of our turnover will come from the export market, and from the competitive market,’ Giulianini said.

‘There are a number of selected countries that we