Paris Air Show 2013: Selex ES reveals growth plans
The CEO of Selex ES has set an ambitious target to increase international sales, as the newly-formed company moves to consolidate its product range and manufacturing facilities.
Speaking to journalists ahead of the Paris Air Show, Selex ES CEO Fabrizio Giulianini outlined the company’s desire to become a leader in the export market for electronic defence and security solutions within five years.
‘In the near future, more than 50% of our orders, and therefore 50% of our turnover will come from the export market, and from the competitive market,’ Giulianini said.
‘There are a number of selected countries that we
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Paris Air Show 2013
-
Paris Air Show 2013: Europe questions UAV progress
European UAV development has been slow at best in recent years, but industry is confident that indigenous designs will impact the market in the years …
-
Paris Air Show 2013: FAB-T alternative passes CDR
Raytheon has confirmed that it has completed its CDR as part of its Family of Beyond-Line-of-Sight Terminals (FAB-T) Alternative contract with the US Air Force, …
-
Paris Air Show 2013: New safety devices for AgustaWestland helicopters
Aero Sekur has been awarded a contract by AgustaWestland to provide emergency helicopter flotation devices. They will be used on-board AW139, AW169 and AW189 helicopters …
-
Paris Air Show 2013: UAVs go Universal
Schweitzer Ingenieur has launched the Universal UAV, a commercial platform initially designed for fire-fighting applications. Introduced during the Paris Air Show, the platform is designed …
-
Paris Air Show 2013: Elbit Systems unveils helicopter products
Israeli company Elbit Systems has introduced two of its latest offerings in the fields of degraded visual environments (DVE) navigation and laser-guided rockets at the …
-
Paris Air Show 2013: Thales keeps on watching
As the British Army’s Watchkeeper programme creeps closer to completion, the manufacturing teams behind it remain committed to the cause and the certification process it …