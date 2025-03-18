To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  OCCAR expects substantial boost in programme numbers "in the coming months"

OCCAR expects substantial boost in programme numbers “in the coming months”

18th March 2025 - 15:50 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The A400M programme is the largest under the OCCAR umbrella. (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright)

Europe’s Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) “has to establish itself…as a centre of excellence for cooperative Defence Equipment Programmes” in the face of growing threats and the need for rearmament, according to the organisation’s chairman.

Europe faces substantial challenges in the shadow of the Russian threat, particularly when it is joined by others from the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel region, and the continent’s multinational procurement agency must step up.

This prognosis was noted by OCCAR’s board of supervisors chairman, Vice Adm José Antonio Toro Fernández, as he released the organisation’s business plan for 2025 on 18 March.

Adm Fernández said: “In this context, OCCAR must continue its success story. The considerable increase in its business portfolio and workload is testimony to the confidence that nations, both member states and participating countries, place

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

