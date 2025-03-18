OCCAR expects substantial boost in programme numbers “in the coming months”

Europe faces substantial challenges in the shadow of the Russian threat, particularly when it is joined by others from the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel region, and the continent’s multinational procurement agency must step up.

This prognosis was noted by OCCAR’s board of supervisors chairman, Vice Adm José Antonio Toro Fernández, as he released the organisation’s business plan for 2025 on 18 March.

Adm Fernández said: “In this context, OCCAR must continue its success story. The considerable increase in its business portfolio and workload is testimony to the confidence that nations, both member states and participating countries, place