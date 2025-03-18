OCCAR expects substantial boost in programme numbers “in the coming months”
Europe faces substantial challenges in the shadow of the Russian threat, particularly when it is joined by others from the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel region, and the continent’s multinational procurement agency must step up.
This prognosis was noted by OCCAR’s board of supervisors chairman, Vice Adm José Antonio Toro Fernández, as he released the organisation’s business plan for 2025 on 18 March.
Adm Fernández said: “In this context, OCCAR must continue its success story. The considerable increase in its business portfolio and workload is testimony to the confidence that nations, both member states and participating countries, place
More from Defence Notes
-
MBDA CEO emphasises “moment of truth” for Europe as company sees €37 billion backlog
MBDA CEO Éric Béranger stressed the company’s role supporting European countries with complex weapon systems and focused on boosting production against the backdrop of “shifting” geopolitical alliances.
-
Rheinmetall reports “boom” as results hit new records with orders for vehicles, ammunition and weapons
Rheinmetall is riding high as Europe scrambles to boost its defence forces and replenish spent stockpiles sent to Ukraine.
-
Leonardo projects €30 billion in revenue by 2029
The forecast came as the Italian firm presented its new 2025–29 industrial plan to analysts, with its future figures bolstered by the European increase in defence spending.
-
What does the US decision to pause Ukraine support mean for the war and the stock markets?
NATO and other Western countries had been singing from the same song sheet since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia three years ago but the alliance has been weakened as the new US administration under President Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine.
-
Ireland begins work on buying fighter jets and doubling the naval fleet
Since the release of Ireland’s Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) report two years ago there have been whisperings about the potential of Ireland buying fighter jets, one of the most ambitious recommendations. The prospect has now inched closer.