Northrop Grumman to build missile integration facility

Northrop Grumman announced on 6 July that it would construct a new 113,000-square-foot (10,500 square-meter) facility in West Virginia to integrate advanced missiles.

When completed in 2024, it will be able to support the production of up to 600 strike missiles annually.

Among its products will be the second lot of low-rate initial production for the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) weapon.

Mary Petryszyn, corporate VP and president of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems, commented: ‘Our new missile integration facility is a factory of the future, designed to affordably produce high quantities of missiles to meet increasing customer demand. Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translate into the rapid deployment of capability into the field.’

The facility has been designed so that it can be easily modified to manage the integration of current and new missile types.

Northrop Grumman revealed, ‘The company is investing in adaptable manufacturing techniques to quickly pivot as demands change – a differentiator among traditional missile integration facilities.’

The facility will incorporate digital manufacturing, including automation and the use of smart manufacturing equipment and modular work cells.

Northrop Grumman is also constructing a Hypersonics Capability Center in Elkton, Maryland. This is expected to be completed next year.