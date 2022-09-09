Northrop Grumman speeds up additive manufacturing process for advanced weaponry
Northrop Grumman is accelerating the development of additive manufacturing materials ‘to support emerging hypersonic and high-speed weapons’, the company announced on 8 September.
With its Scalable Composite Robotic Additive Manufacturing Carbon/Carbon (SCRAM C/C) system, the company is ‘pioneering a rapid fabrication process that does not require tooling to manufacturing aerospace-grade, continuous fibre integrated composite structures,’ said Dan Olson, VP and GM of weapon systems for Northrop Grumman. ‘This manufacturing advancement will deliver capability to the field much faster than traditional methods.’
SCRAM is an industrial-grade fibre-reinforced 3D printer for the fabrication of integrated composite structures.
Historically, C/C manufacturing techniques have been labour-intensive. By introducing process automation, Northrop Grumman claimed, manufacturing time and cost can be reduced by up to 50% compared with traditional methods, ‘delivering capability to the field faster’.
More from Defence Notes
-
GSOF Symposium Europe 2022 narrows in on SOF mission requirements (Sponsored)
In October, Global SOF Symposium – Europe will open its doors to the European Special Operations Forces (SOF) community in Budapest, Hungary, for three days of discussion and collaboration on issues affecting SOF operations worldwide.
-
Embraer completes C-390/KC-390 firefighting flight tests
The Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System will eventually be certified for installation aboard Embraer tanker aircraft ordered by Brazil, Hungary and Portugal.
-
When the shoe fits: Greece looks to US and Israel for UAV and counter-drone solutions
Greece aims to buy Israeli C-UAS equipment and it also plans to acquire the MQ-9B SeaGuardian — albeit for a hefty price.
-
MSPO 2022: Polish 2023 budget places emphasis on deterrence against Russia
Poland expects to spend 4% of GDP on defence in 2023 when all sources of funding are taken into account.
-
Embraer makes progress with Portuguese KC-390 test campaign
Embraer has provided an update on the Portuguese Air Force KC-390 test campaign.
-
Moldova unveils meagre defence budget growth amid lingering Russian threat
Despite the latest incremental increase to its defence budget and the danger of the war in Ukraine spilling over into Transnistria, funding remains too low for Moldova to buy new military hardware.