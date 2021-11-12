To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

North Korea fires ballistic missile from submarine

12th November 2021 - 02:09 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

North Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile from a submerged submarine on 19 October. (KCNA)

North Korea fired a new type of short-range ballistic missile from a submarine for the first time last month.

North Korea capped off a flurry of missile tests throughout September by firing a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on 19 October.

The test occurred near North Korea’s submarine base and naval facility at Sinpo on the east coast. The missile flew 590km and reached an apogee of 60km, according to South Korean officials.

Images of the missile suggest it is based on the ground-launched KN-23 short-range ballistic missile. It is thought to have been exhibited in a defence show in Pyongyang a week earlier.

Images showed that the missile was cold-launched from underwater using a launch assist device, before the …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users