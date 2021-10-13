Nexter showcases digital engineering and containerised weapon system

AUSA 2021: Invisio announces AI-powered communications system
Invisio has announced at AUSA that its new communications system will be AI-powered to enhance hearing protection and quality.
French armoured vehicle manufacturer Nexter presented new and updated solutions at the Forum Entreprises Défense (FED) event at Satory near Paris on 13-14 October.
For example, an upgraded version of the Leclerc Diagnostic Simulator was developed in response to new features on the French main battle tank in the XLR upgrade.
‘Maintenance personnel are trained to search for selected faults according to multiple scenarios,’ Nexter noted in a press release.
The company also showcased its CTENIZA weapon system. Concealed inside a container, CTENIZA can accommodate multiple pieces of equipment such as a water cannon, an observation device or a remotely operated turret.
The system can be carried aboard a ship or transported by aircraft, and it can be networked to coordinate the protection of a forward operating base or vehicle convoy, Nexter added.
Other digital innovations on show at FED included the Nexter digital twin (JUNNE). Based on a digital copy of a physical system, JUNNE enables engineers to evaluate a system's capabilities, improve maintenance, facilitate the integration of new technologies ‘and strengthen collaboration with Nexter’s partners’, the company stated.
