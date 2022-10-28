New UK cabinet faces old defence budget troubles

The freshly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in no easy position. After a tumultuous few months of political and economic drama, Sunak and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt delayed the UK’s economic statement to November 17.

This statement aims to set out how the government is going to fill a £40 billion ($46,3 billion) hole in its fiscal plans and will likely set the pace of defence spending as well.

At the end of September, then-Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged to increase spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2026 and 3% by 2030. This commitment came under risk as