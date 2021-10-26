New composite ExoProtect passes ballistic resistance testing

Greek procurement surge shows no sign of abating
More fighter aircraft and naval vessels are in the offing for Greece as part of its 2020-2025 procurement programme – but the latter is a more complex issue than the former.
ExoTechnologies has developed a sustainable and high-strength composite material called ExoProtect, based on a new specific formula that adds ballistic resistance to its predecessor DANU while maintaining its advantages.
The new technology has passed several rounds of testing, meeting the NIJ Level III and IIIA ballistic resistance standards. Testing was conducted by an independent lab and showed that ExoProtect meets industry standards for protection from small arms. ExoProtect also delivers ballistic resistance against explosive fragments and protects from multiple shots.
ExoProtect is made from styrene-free resin and sustainable fibres, which make it stronger and at the same time lighter than fibreglass, less brittle than carbon fibre, and is not compromised by water.
The composite can also be moulded into complex shapes and be formed to the precise geometries of tactical marine craft, in-service military combat vehicles, and aircraft components to protect personnel and critical mission systems.
More fighter aircraft and naval vessels are in the offing for Greece as part of its 2020-2025 procurement programme – but the latter is a more complex issue than the former.
Nine-month financials reflect ‘high activity level in the defence business’ for Saab.
NATO secretary general announced the launch of two NATO initiatives on 22 October, the Innovation Fund and DIANA.
Latest flight campaign reflects DoD priority to field hypersonic weapons by the mid-2020s.
Sidewinder-Byte has a ruggedised modular/open architecture design compliant with MOSA standards and an unlimited deployment capability.
Nammo looks set to experiment with ramjet technology at higher altitude, made possible by new testing facilities.