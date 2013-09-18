NATO ARRC to use NSC synthetic training systems

NSC simulation trainers will provide synthetic ‘eyes in the sky’ for NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) training serials under a new arrangement announced on 16 September.

NSC will use game-based technology to replicate the intelligence feeds provided by air and remotely-piloted air system platforms on military operations to give exercising headquarters staff the ability to conduct detailed ground reconnaissance and track time-sensitive targets.



The real-time, full-motion video produced by NSC’s virtual manned and unmanned aircraft will be generated by personnel via air system stations comprising two screens – one displaying the view from the airframe’s electro-optical and infrared camera and the other a geographical information system. Operators can use the latter to track the location of the air system and direction of its camera and to plot its course.



Distributed remote viewing terminals will allow users across multiple headquarters to view one or more feeds simultaneously by selecting from the list available.



NSC said this will enable the ARRC to conduct its synthetic surveillance sorties above large, customisable 3D terrains and deliver authentic training without the expense of scrambling real aircraft.



Chris Williams, head of simulation, NSC, said: ‘Over the last three years we have provided ISTAR synthetic support to a number of British Army exercises and we look forward to assisting the ARRC in delivering effective and value-for-money training to its personnel.’