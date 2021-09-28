Milrem Robotics expands into Canada

UK Space Strategy leaves unanswered questions
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
Autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics on 28 September announced a co-operation agreement with Lumina Technology Partners in Canada.
The pact involves Milrem offering the full suite of its products, including the THeMIS and Multiscope UGVs, to Canadian government-run and private sector customers, to take advantage of various payloads to address a variety of applications including firefighting, transport and logistics, and emergency response and monitoring.
‘Lumina’s focus on a solutions-based approach to autonomy and robotics was attractive to us and is a welcome addition to our global sales channel, especially as we build our presence in North America,’ said Michael Krutina, chief sales officer of Milrem Robotics.
Richard Iacuelli, principal of Lumina Technology Partners said: ‘The THeMIS and Multiscope UGVs are ideally suited to supporting customers operating in Canada’s often remote and challenging terrain, while offering multiple payloads to support the diverse requirements of their end-users.’
The MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge 2023 will assess swarming drone technology in GNSS-denied environments.
Following two delayed publication dates, the UK has finally released its National Space Strategy.
