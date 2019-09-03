To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Is machine learning and artificial intelligence a force multiplier? (sponsored)

3rd September 2019 - 13:00 GMT | by Industry Spotlight

This video article is brought to you by L3Harris.

L3Harris’ Stuart Gardiner explores how these techniques can be used in modern warfare to counter adversaries who will use every resource available to them.

Is machine learning and artificial intelligence a force multiplier?

The answer is yes, with such techniques reducing the cognitive burden and enabling rapid informed decision making, but there’s a catch and a fascinating paradox.

At this year’s DSEI, L3Harris’ Stuart Gardiner explores where and when machine learning techniques can be used in modern warfare as an integrated force multiplier, the challenges and opportunities using AI presents and the risks that must be mitigated.

Join Stuart for his presentation at DSEI on 11 September between 10:30 -11:00 in the Global Theatre.

