Leonardo unveils plans for Michelangelo air defence dome
Leonardo has revealed plans for its new layered, multi-domain air defence system – the Michelangelo Dome. Named after the famed Italian artist, the system will aim to counter emerging airborne threats and protect critical infrastructure and cities across Europe.
The system will work to coordinate and connect different platforms to create a security dome; one that can detect, track and neutralise threats, from hypersonic missiles and drone swarms to subsurface attacks and land domain threats.
“We want to move from kill chains…to a single dome, which becomes a web, a network designed to protect all of the territory,” Roberto Cingolani,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
What will next-gen counter-UAS capabilities for the US look like?
Future US counter-uncrewed aerial system solutions are likely to require a flexible, multi-layered approach to tackle a broad spectrum of new threats as they emerge.
-
Elbit Systems awarded $2.3 billion contract as results soar
The company’s order backlog as of 30 September totalled $25.2 billion and more than a third of this is scheduled to be fulfilled before the end of 2026.
-
US military foresees growing use of 3D printing
Advanced manufacturing has evolved to meet military requirements and now supports multiple US critical assets, including Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, F-18, F-22, F-35, Bradley, HMMWV and Patriot.
-
Irish Naval Service expands as the country looks to defence during EU presidency
The Irish Naval Service has struggled to maintain capability, particularly in the face of lucrative private sector offers luring away personnel.
-
Resilience, adaptiveness and collaboration vital for success in space (Studio)
Speakers at the Defence In Space Conference (DISC) 2025 highlighted the critical and evolving role of space in national security, defence and the global economy.
-
Why the NORAD inventory might be the US and Canada’s Achilles’ heel
Both the US and Canada operate Cold War-era capabilities which cannot defeat today’s and tomorrow’s threats.