Leonardo unveils plans for Michelangelo air defence dome

Leonardo has revealed plans for its new layered, multi-domain air defence system – the Michelangelo Dome. Named after the famed Italian artist, the system will aim to counter emerging airborne threats and protect critical infrastructure and cities across Europe.

The system will work to coordinate and connect different platforms to create a security dome; one that can detect, track and neutralise threats, from hypersonic missiles and drone swarms to subsurface attacks and land domain threats.

“We want to move from kill chains…to a single dome, which becomes a web, a network designed to protect all of the territory,” Roberto Cingolani,