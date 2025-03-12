Leonardo projects €30 billion in revenue by 2029

Leonardo is aiming to reach €30 billion (US$32.5 billion) revenue by 2029, boosted by increased European defence spending and industry growth. The forecast was announced as part of its FY2024 results and 2025–29 industrial update on 11 March.

In 2024 Leonardo saw growth in each of its business sectors and achieved €17.8 billion ($19.8 billion) in revenue. This latest forecast from $19.8 billion to $32.5 billion would see an increase of almost 60%.

In 2025, it will focus further on strengthening its ‘core’ business sectors, driven by the growth of orders in defence and security, helicopter and aircraft platform such