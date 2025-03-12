To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leonardo projects €30 billion in revenue by 2029

12th March 2025 - 13:15 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Italy and Spain are two European countries who recently placed further orders for the Eurofighter Typhoon, an industrial and multinational consortium which Leonardo is a part of. (Photo: Leonardo)

The forecast came as the Italian firm presented its new 2025–29 industrial plan to analysts, with its future figures bolstered by the European increase in defence spending.

Leonardo is aiming to reach €30 billion (US$32.5 billion) revenue by 2029, boosted by increased European defence spending and industry growth. The forecast was announced as part of its FY2024 results and 2025–29 industrial update on 11 March.

In 2024 Leonardo saw growth in each of its business sectors and achieved €17.8 billion ($19.8 billion) in revenue. This latest forecast from $19.8 billion to $32.5 billion would see an increase of almost 60%. 

In 2025, it will focus further on strengthening its ‘core’ business sectors, driven by the growth of orders in defence and security, helicopter and aircraft platform such

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us