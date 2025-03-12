Leonardo projects €30 billion in revenue by 2029
Leonardo is aiming to reach €30 billion (US$32.5 billion) revenue by 2029, boosted by increased European defence spending and industry growth. The forecast was announced as part of its FY2024 results and 2025–29 industrial update on 11 March.
In 2024 Leonardo saw growth in each of its business sectors and achieved €17.8 billion ($19.8 billion) in revenue. This latest forecast from $19.8 billion to $32.5 billion would see an increase of almost 60%.
In 2025, it will focus further on strengthening its ‘core’ business sectors, driven by the growth of orders in defence and security, helicopter and aircraft platform such
More from Defence Notes
-
UK Parliament told that Europe needs to do more within NATO and undertake reforms
Speaking before a committee on European affairs, the speakers addressed recent developments following an eventful few days. During this period, the UK pushed for increased support for Ukraine, while the EU eased budget constraints to allow for greater defence spending. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs that could impact the defence industry.
-
What does the US decision to pause Ukraine support mean for the war and the stock markets?
NATO and other Western countries had been singing from the same song sheet since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia three years ago but the alliance has been weakened as the new US administration under President Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine.
-
Ireland begins work on buying fighter jets and doubling the naval fleet
Since the release of Ireland’s Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) report two years ago there have been whisperings about the potential of Ireland buying fighter jets, one of the most ambitious recommendations. The prospect has now inched closer.
-
UK defence budget increased to 2.5% by 2027 as geopolitical landscape darkens
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer raises defence spending, while both NATO and President Trump demand significant further increases.
-
Ukraine leads the way on battlefield use of directed energy weapons
Increased drone use in Ukraine and in Middle Eastern conflicts has created a strong impetus to develop laser and radio-frequency firepower as exploration of direct-energy technology intensifies.
-
Saudi Arabia eyes large procurement spend as it boosts 2025 defence budget to $78 billion
The new figure is an increase from US$75.8 billion in 2024 and showcases the country’s focus on its Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve a diversified and sustainable economy, reducing the Kingdom’s dependency on oil.