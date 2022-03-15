Leonardo outlines its Five Year Plan for European leadership

Leonardo will invest €200 million annually in Italy, among other efforts, as part of its five-year growth and development plan, which promises significant investment in the Italian defence industry.

Leonardo aims to achieve significant growth as a result of greater competitiveness, with improvements to production lines, logistics and supply chains.

There will be a focus on product innovation, supported by the unification of the company’s open innovation network, including public-private agreements with universities, research centres and Italian state-run technical and industrial institutions

The plan will see Leonardo invest €200 million in the Italian Industry annually, €100 million in the UK division and an additional €50 million for the first three years to optimise the company’s sites in Italy.

The key to the company’s strategy will be the ‘Factory of the Future’ intelligent factory model.

The ‘Factory of the Future’ incorporates Industry 4.0 and Digital Manufacturing systems, including robotics and new IT systems, to ensure more efficient and sustainable production.

The development of Leonardo’s production function will mean that the company’s 18 Italian centres of advanced technology will be able to manage its technology portfolio throughout the entire value creation chain.