Kazakhstan completes tests of modernised S-300PS

Q3 revenues grow but air programme sales abate for Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman reports lower Q3 sales on various USAF programmes.
The Kazakhstan Air Defence Forces have completed test firings of an upgraded S-300PS SAM system at the Saryshagan anti-ballistic missile testing range.
Test launches at simulated aerial targets were carried out by air defence units during the day and at night, the MoD noted in a 29 October statement.
‘To date, we are completing the reception of the complexes, the equipment will be sent to the troops, and they will carry out combat duty, said Lieut Gen Nurlan Ormanbetov, commander of the Air Defence Forces.
Russia donated an undisclosed number of S-300PS systems to Kazakhstan in 2016.
It seems that the UK has maintained its presence in the top 10 global defence exporters worldwide — but it remains to be seen whether this will continue after COVID-19 and post-Brexit.
The US Government Accountability Office has released a report criticising US defence procurement as ‘inefficient, cumbersome, and bureaucratic’.
Pre-tax profits and order backlog blossom for Patria in the first nine months of the year, as the Finnish group eyes domestic and European opportunities.
Av-Comm has joined Lockheed Martin’s team for JP9102 proposal.
Admiral Sir Tony Radikin will take the reins as the new Chief of the Defence Staff on 30 November — while there are some reasons to be positive about the future, he must also juggle some potentially tricky priorities.