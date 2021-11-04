Kazakhstan completes tests of modernised S-300PS

Kazakhstan has upgraded its S-300PS systems. (Photo: Kazakh MoD)

Enhanced Kazakh SAM system will be transferred to air defence troops.

The Kazakhstan Air Defence Forces have completed test firings of an upgraded S-300PS SAM system at the Saryshagan anti-ballistic missile testing range.

Test launches at simulated aerial targets were carried out by air defence units during the day and at night, the MoD noted in a 29 October statement.

‘To date, we are completing the reception of the complexes, the equipment will be sent to the troops, and they will carry out combat duty, said Lieut Gen Nurlan Ormanbetov, commander of the Air Defence Forces.

Russia donated an undisclosed number of S-300PS systems to Kazakhstan in 2016.