Japan to increase ammunition stockpiles and munition depots
The Japan Self-Defense Force’s (JSDF) ability to fight continuously is inadequate, according to comments by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in October.
Currently, the JSDF holds only around 60% of its required Patriot PAC-3/MSE and SM-3 missiles for ballistic missile defence. Its stockpile of shells and rockets would also be consumed within about two months of combat.
As the JSDF has prioritised introducing frontline equipment such as fighters and tanks, ammunition stockpiles are insufficient. The annual budget for ammunition has remained no more than JPY250 billion ($1.82 billion).
The JSDF assumed it could ask the US government to provide ammunition if it
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
US Air Force inches closer to hypersonic capability
The US Air Force’s first hypersonic weapon is scheduled to be operational from the B-52 in the autumn of 2023.
-
All the news from I/ITSEC and talking seabed warfare
The Shephard Media news team looks at all the developments in the military training and simulation world, and discovers the trends and challenges in seabed warfare.
-
Ukraine air defences supplied by West force drop in Russian aircraft sorties
Russia has reduced the number of sorties it is flying above Ukraine considerably, which is likely the result of a continued high threat from Ukrainian air defence systems, mostly supplied by allied nations, according to the UK MoD.
-
Iron Beam deal paves the way for the development of US variant
Iron Beam is a 100kW-class high-energy laser weapon system (HELWS) designed to defend against rockets, mortars and UAVs.