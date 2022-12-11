Japan to increase ammunition stockpiles and munition depots

The Japan Self-Defense Force’s (JSDF) ability to fight continuously is inadequate, according to comments by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in October.

Currently, the JSDF holds only around 60% of its required Patriot PAC-3/MSE and SM-3 missiles for ballistic missile defence. Its stockpile of shells and rockets would also be consumed within about two months of combat.

As the JSDF has prioritised introducing frontline equipment such as fighters and tanks, ammunition stockpiles are insufficient. The annual budget for ammunition has remained no more than JPY250 billion ($1.82 billion).

The JSDF assumed it could ask the US government to provide ammunition if it