To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan to increase ammunition stockpiles and munition depots

11th December 2022 - 21:12 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

RSS

Japan is establishing a new explosives plant. This photo shows 155mm shells and propellant powder. (Photo: Koji Miyake)

The ongoing Ukraine conflict is showing countries like Japan that they need to boost stocks of ammunition and missiles.

The Japan Self-Defense Force’s (JSDF) ability to fight continuously is inadequate, according to comments by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in October.

Currently, the JSDF holds only around 60% of its required Patriot PAC-3/MSE and SM-3 missiles for ballistic missile defence. Its stockpile of shells and rockets would also be consumed within about two months of combat.

As the JSDF has prioritised introducing frontline equipment such as fighters and tanks, ammunition stockpiles are insufficient. The annual budget for ammunition has remained no more than JPY250 billion ($1.82 billion).

The JSDF assumed it could ask the US government to provide ammunition if it

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us