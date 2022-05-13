To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Jankel branches out in Australia with Project Greyfin in mind

13th May 2022 - 10:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Jankel aims to win business on Australian programmes such as equipment modernisation for SOF. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

A new partnership between Jankel and IDES is intended to exploit Australian market opportunities such as SOF capability modernisation under Project Greyfin (Land 1508).

UK-based Jankel on 12 May announced a partnership with Australian firm Integrated Design & Engineering Solutions (IDES).

‘The new partnership with IDES seeks to maximise Australian opportunities of mutual benefit, within the defence sector,’ Jankel noted, with a focus on programmes such as the upcoming Project Greyfin (Land 1508) to improve Australian SOF capabilities.

Land 1508 will include A$3 billion in new equipment for Australian SOF, with Phase 1 of the 20-year programme (provision of light vehicles) valued at A$500 million.

Jankel argued that the type of vehicles envisaged in Land 1508 ‘sit directly’ within the range of its products and capabilities.

The partnership with IDES ‘will also consider through-life support opportunities of previous, current and future equipment’, the company added.

