Israel tests Arrow-3

Taiwan allocates record defence budget for 2022
Facing increasing belligerence from China, Taipei has significantly boosted defence spending, especially for domestically-produced weapons.
The Israeli MoD on 18 January announced another successful test of the Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile system and its interceptors.
The trial, led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was conducted in a test field in a central area of the country.
According to a press release from MoD, Arrow’s radar arrays detected an incoming target and shared this data with the Shooting Management Centre, which analysed the information and prepared a full interception plan.
Two Arrow-3 interceptors were fired at the target and destroyed it.
Arrow-3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere and is part of the multi-layered Israeli missile defence system, which also includes David’s Sling, Arrow-2 and Iron Dome.
Shephard Defense Insight notes that Arrow-3 was developed by IAI and Boeing and is the upgraded variant of the Arrow-2. Co-funded by the US government, it started in 2008 and went into service with the Israeli Air Force in January 2017.
It features a two-stage interceptor with an exo-atmospheric kill vehicle that is capable of destroying incoming ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles.
