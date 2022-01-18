Israel tests Arrow-3

The Arrow-3 programme is co-funded by the US government. (Photo: Israeli MoD)

The latest Arrow-3 trial, conducted in central Israel, saw two interceptors fired to destroy an inbound target.

The Israeli MoD on 18 January announced another successful test of the Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile system and its interceptors.

The trial, led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was conducted in a test field in a central area of the country.

According to a press release from MoD, Arrow’s radar arrays detected an incoming target and shared this data with the Shooting Management Centre, which analysed the information and prepared a full interception plan.

Two Arrow-3 interceptors were fired at the target and destroyed it.

Arrow-3 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere and is part of the multi-layered Israeli missile defence system, which also includes David’s Sling, Arrow-2 and Iron Dome.

Shephard Defense Insight notes that Arrow-3 was developed by IAI and Boeing and is the upgraded variant of the Arrow-2. Co-funded by the US government, it started in 2008 and went into service with the Israeli Air Force in January 2017.

It features a two-stage interceptor with an exo-atmospheric kill vehicle that is capable of destroying incoming ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles.