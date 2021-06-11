To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

IRGC sheds light on new air equipment

11th June 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Moscow

IRGC chief Maj Gen Hossein Salami with the new SAM system and VHF radar in the background. (Photo: Sepah News Agency)

SAM system, air defence radar and armed UAV take top billing in Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran has officially unveiled new weapons that have been developed for its Aerospace Forces: 9th Dey SAM system, Qods 2D VHF Radar and Gaza UCAV.

The 9th Dey is actually a version of the well-known Khordad-3 SAM, upgraded to launch new anti-aircraft missiles with a firing range of 20km. The missiles are located in two blocks, each comprising four transport and launcher containers.

As standard, Khordad-3 is armed with medium-range Taer-2 and Sayyad-2C missiles with a range of 50-105km. Three missiles are placed on each self-propelled launcher.

In theory, battalions of SAMs can ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
