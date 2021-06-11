IRGC sheds light on new air equipment

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran has officially unveiled new weapons that have been developed for its Aerospace Forces: 9th Dey SAM system, Qods 2D VHF Radar and Gaza UCAV.
The 9th Dey is actually a version of the well-known Khordad-3 SAM, upgraded to launch new anti-aircraft missiles with a firing range of 20km. The missiles are located in two blocks, each comprising four transport and launcher containers.
As standard, Khordad-3 is armed with medium-range Taer-2 and Sayyad-2C missiles with a range of 50-105km. Three missiles are placed on each self-propelled launcher.
In theory, battalions of SAMs can ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
Welcome to Episode 25 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.