IRGC sheds light on new air equipment

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran has officially unveiled new weapons that have been developed for its Aerospace Forces: 9th Dey SAM system, Qods 2D VHF Radar and Gaza UCAV.

The 9th Dey is actually a version of the well-known Khordad-3 SAM, upgraded to launch new anti-aircraft missiles with a firing range of 20km. The missiles are located in two blocks, each comprising four transport and launcher containers.

As standard, Khordad-3 is armed with medium-range Taer-2 and Sayyad-2C missiles with a range of 50-105km. Three missiles are placed on each self-propelled launcher.

In theory, battalions of SAMs can ...