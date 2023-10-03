Ireland outlines short-term defence equipment targets
The Irish government has announced strategic plans for its Defence Forces to introduce into service two Inshore Patrol Vessels and RHIBs within 15 months, and has specified procurement and changes recommended by 2022's Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) report.
The updated plans will attempt to push forward progress on upgrading bomb disposal UGVs and the production of a new Airbus C295 military transport set for delivery in 2025.
Set out in the Department of Defence's Strategic Framework 2023, published in late September, the framework encouraged cultural change within the country's Defence Forces, along with stabilising personnel numbers and improving working conditions.
