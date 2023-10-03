To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ireland outlines short-term defence equipment targets

3rd October 2023 - 16:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin

Ireland received its first C295 MPA in June 2023 and another is due this year. (Photo: Irish Air Corps)

Irish government introduces strategic plans for its Defence Forces to tackle aging equipment, personnel issues and continuing threats.

The Irish government has announced strategic plans for its Defence Forces to introduce into service two Inshore Patrol Vessels and RHIBs within 15 months, and has specified procurement and changes recommended by 2022's Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) report.

The updated plans will attempt to push forward progress on upgrading bomb disposal UGVs and the production of a new Airbus C295 military transport set for delivery in 2025.

Set out in the Department of Defence's Strategic Framework 2023, published in late September, the framework encouraged cultural change within the country's Defence Forces, along with stabilising personnel numbers and improving working conditions.

Many of the

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

