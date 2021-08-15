Iranian words and deeds raise the regional stakes

The deadly attack on the tanker MV Mercer Street in the Gulf of Oman on 30 July, which killed two people, has renewed attention on the risks posed to civilian shipping by Iranian UAVs.

Fingers were pointed at Iran after the attack, with Israeli sources telling Shephard that they believe a delta-wing Shahed-136 armed UAV was used to hit the bridge of Mercer Street.

Iranian involvement was noted by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a presentation on 6 August.

Based on an investigation of debris from the UAV, CENTCOM concluded that the aircraft was produced in Iran — confirming suspicions ...