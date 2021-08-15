Iranian words and deeds raise the regional stakes

IDEF 2021: ARES Shipyards showcases its family of AUSV
Turkish company ARES shipyards hits IDEF 2021 show floor with its Ulaq AUSV.
The deadly attack on the tanker MV Mercer Street in the Gulf of Oman on 30 July, which killed two people, has renewed attention on the risks posed to civilian shipping by Iranian UAVs.
Fingers were pointed at Iran after the attack, with Israeli sources telling Shephard that they believe a delta-wing Shahed-136 armed UAV was used to hit the bridge of Mercer Street.
Iranian involvement was noted by US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a presentation on 6 August.
Based on an investigation of debris from the UAV, CENTCOM concluded that the aircraft was produced in Iran — confirming suspicions ...
Italy has committed to long-term spending on the multinational Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS).
The acquisition of Sparton Corporation helped to drive Elbit’s Q2 financial performance.
The Next Generation Load Device-Medium is a ruggedised, battery-powered, handheld device to manage and transfer cryptographic key material and mission planning data.
C2BMC enhancement should result in a single composite threat picture for US missile defence.