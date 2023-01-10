India opens key strategic bridge to enable army transport in border region with China.

India has opened a key strategic bridge that will enable the Indian Army to transport supplies, heavy vehicles and artillery to remote areas of the 3,000km border it shares with China.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the strategic 100m-long Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in the northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh on 3 January.

Sporadic skirmishes with China – including clashes in the Tawang area in early December – have resulted in India steadily increasing infrastructure, such as roads and bridges in the treacherous mountainous terrain.

Singh inaugurated 27 projects last year, cumulatively valued at $90 million. Construction was carried