India opens key strategic bridge to enable army transport in border region with China.
India has opened a key strategic bridge that will enable the Indian Army to transport supplies, heavy vehicles and artillery to remote areas of the 3,000km border it shares with China.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the strategic 100m-long Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in the northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh on 3 January.
Sporadic skirmishes with China – including clashes in the Tawang area in early December – have resulted in India steadily increasing infrastructure, such as roads and bridges in the treacherous mountainous terrain.
Singh inaugurated 27 projects last year, cumulatively valued at $90 million. Construction was carried
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Internet-of-Things firm completes asset tracking trial for UK MoD
A recent trial saw efficiency at Devonport naval base improved through an IoT data network to track equipment.
-
The 5 most significant defence notes stories of 2022
The year 2022 saw dramatic changes in the international security landscape. These top 5 defence notes stories highlight the journey, from the UK to Ukraine.
-
US FY2023 defence budget emphasises investments in modernisation and procurements
US Congress approved a bill nearly $3.4 billion higher than the amount requested by the Pentagon.
-
JFD nets NATO submarine rescue system contract
JFD has managed the second in-service support contract since 2015.
-
Japanese defence plans reflect a drastically changed security environment
Based on current numbers, the commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence will see Japan rise to one of the world's biggest defence spenders.