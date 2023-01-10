To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • India opens key strategic bridge to enable army transport in border region with China.

India opens key strategic bridge to enable army transport in border region with China.

10th January 2023 - 04:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

Siyom Bridge in the state of Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated on 3 January, aiding the military in moving equipment and troops around. (Indian MoD)

Military tensions with China are forcing Delhi to invest more heavily in infrastructure near the two countries' shared border.

India has opened a key strategic bridge that will enable the Indian Army to transport supplies, heavy vehicles and artillery to remote areas of the 3,000km border it shares with China.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the strategic 100m-long Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in the northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh on 3 January.

Sporadic skirmishes with China – including clashes in the Tawang area in early December – have resulted in India steadily increasing infrastructure, such as roads and bridges in the treacherous mountainous terrain.

Singh inaugurated 27 projects last year, cumulatively valued at $90 million. Construction was carried

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us