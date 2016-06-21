India opens defence sector to 100% FDI

On 20 June India announced radical reforms in numerous industries, including aviation and defence, by allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) with immediate effect.

Present rules permit 49% FDI participation in company equity under the automatic route. While most sectors are to be cleared under this avenue, except for a small negative list, clearances for the sensitive defence sector will continue on a case-by-case basis, though less stringent than in the past.

‘With these changes, India is now the most open economy in the world for FDI,’ said a statement.

‘Subject to validation and fine print of the release of