India opens defence sector to 100% FDI

21st June 2016 - 12:33 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

On 20 June India announced radical reforms in numerous industries, including aviation and defence, by allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) with immediate effect.

Present rules permit 49% FDI participation in company equity under the automatic route. While most sectors are to be cleared under this avenue, except for a small negative list, clearances for the sensitive defence sector will continue on a case-by-case basis, though less stringent than in the past. 

‘With these changes, India is now the most open economy in the world for FDI,’ said a statement. 

‘Subject to validation and fine print of the release of

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

