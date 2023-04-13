India makes multiple orders, with an emphasis on indigenous production

The manufacture of domestic defence equipment, plus the MoD’s policy framework with a clear focus on indigenisation, has snowballed Indian defence exports. In fact, in 2022 they reached an all-time high of over $1.5 billion to 85+ countries, a tenfold increase since 2016.

Ongoing tensions with China, and the military’s long wish list of equipment that it requires urgently, have led to the MoD reducing lengthy procurement processes so it can buy equipment in the next six months. Several bids have already been released.

The three armed services can use their authority to buy indigenous items as well as from