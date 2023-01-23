Despite sanctions, India's dependence on Russian military equipment likely to persist for decades to come
India’s enduring dependence on Russian equipment – whose availability has been adversely impacted by sanctions imposed on Moscow by the US and its NATO partners for its invasion of Ukraine – is expected to persist, despite emerging obstacles.
Though Delhi had reduced this reliance on Russia by some 33% between 2011 and 2020, a cross-section of senior Indian military officers, defence officials and security analysts concur that its requirement for Russian miliary equipment will persist over the next 10-15 years, if not longer.
Defence analyst Maj Gen A.P Singh (retired) said: ‘Switching to alternative supply sources was not even a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Monitoring the next domain: US launches space awareness satellites
The US Space Force’s (USSF's) Long Duration Propulsive ESPA (LPDE) programme has achieved new success with the launch of its third spacecraft, the LPDE-3A.
-
Despite the hype, India remains far from making it as a defence exporter (Opinion)
There are positive signs of growth in India's defence exports, but there can be no denying that the country is punching well below its weight.
-
Turkish air defence system could pave way back to US fighter jet programmes
The Siper surface-to-air missile system may serve as an indigenous replacement for the Russian S-400 controversially acquired by Turkey and leading to its expulsion from the F-35 programme.
-
India opens key strategic bridge to enable army transport in border region with China.
Military tensions with China are forcing Delhi to invest more heavily in infrastructure near the two countries' shared border.