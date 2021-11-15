Dubai Airshow 2021: GAL and Sanad seal engine servicing partnership

Dubai Airshow 2021: Elbit sets up UAE-based subsidiary
Normalised relations between Israel and the UAE have enabled Elbit to take a hitherto unimaginable step.
Two UAE-based companies — GAL and Mubadala subsidiary Sanad — announced an aircraft engine servicing partnership on 15 November during the Dubai Airshow 2021.
The deal includes Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engine maintenance services to support a performance-based logistics contract that EDGE company GAL currently holds with the UAE Air Force (UAEAF).
Trent 700 engines power Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft operated by the UAEAF, which on 14 November announced an order for two more.
‘Through shared knowledge and a rich tradition in aviation excellence, GAL and Sanad will provide MRO support to service the engines, reducing current turnaround time and shop visit costs by eliminating the need to ship engines outside the UAE,’ EDGE and Sanad noted in a joint statement.
Sanad operates the only independent Trent 700 MRO facility in the world. It works with major OEMs such as Rolls-Royce, GE Aviation and International Aero Engines.
