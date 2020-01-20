Finland, India to strengthen defence cooperation

The Indian and Finnish ministries of defence have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further defence cooperation between the two nations.

The MoU covers defence industrial cooperation in the areas of production, procurement, research and development of defence related equipment and industrial cooperation, with a focus on India’s Make in India goals.

A draft MoU between the two countries in the field of defence cooperation had been under discussion since DefExpo 2018 and has now been formalised in the run up to DefExpo 2020.