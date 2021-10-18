Extra US military aid arrives in Ukraine

Pallets of US military aid arrived in the Ukraine on 17-18 October. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

US sends second of three consignments of military equipment to Ukraine.

Ukraine on 17-18 October received another batch of US aid for its armed forces, delivered under the terms of a $60 million agreement reached by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his recent visit to Washington DC.

‘As of today, the second batch of goods received within the framework of this agreement is being unloaded,’ Col Oleksandr Matiychuk stated in a Ukrainian MoD press release.

The first batch arrived on 10 October and included medical equipment, weapons, ammunition, ‘precision weapons and radar equipment’, the MoD added.

A third shipment is expected in the coming weeks.

During his visit in September, Zelensky signed a framework agreement with the US for a defence partnership between the Ukrainian MoD and the DoD, as well as an intergovernmental agreement on R&D, testing, and assessment projects.

According to the MoD, Ukraine has received ‘logistical’ support worth more than $2 billion from the US since 2014.