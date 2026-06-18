Eurosatory 2026: New public security needs drive personal protection equipment modernisation

Unlike the military market, where requirements for helmets, body armour, integrated systems and other PPE items are increasingly shaped by battlefield threats such as drones and loitering munitions, public security users are continuing to prioritise protection against low-calibre ammunition, edged weapons and blunt-force attacks.

However, the factors driving technology development in both sectors are increasingly converging, particularly with regard to the use of advanced materials, modularity concerns and an emphasis on wearer comfort.

One of the most significant trends has been the growing adoption of polyethylene and hybrid composite materials. Manufacturers are increasingly combining ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fibres with aramids and ceramics to reduce weight while maintaining or improving ballistic performance.

The result is a new generation of helmets and body armour that places less physical burden on officers during extended deployments. Material suppliers such as Dyneema have continued to promote ultra-lightweight ballistic solutions for security forces users, reflecting wider demand for improved mobility and reduced fatigue.

Weight reduction has become particularly important as police officers carry increasing amounts of equipment, including body-worn cameras, communications systems and less-lethal weapons, and are also required to use PPE across a wider range of duties.

Human factors

Procurement authorities are now placing greater emphasis on ergonomics, heat management and load distribution. Several manufacturers have responded with modular vest architectures that allow agencies to tailor protection levels to specific tasks, ranging from routine patrols to armed-response and counter-terrorism operations.

Another notable development has been a growing need for multi-threat protection. European agencies are now seeking solutions capable of protecting against both ballistic and stab threats using a single PPE fitout. As a result, suppliers are investing in modular armour inserts that enable rapid reconfiguration without requiring separate protective ensembles.

Acquisition of new equipment has remained significant despite wider budgetary pressures. In the UK, the Counter Terrorism Policing body has launched a procurement framework for approximately 600 sets of HO3-standard body armour for the national specialist firearms officer network. Meanwhile, regional counter-terror units, including Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, have placed long-term contracts for upgraded ballistic protection items.

French authorities have meanwhile launched a procurement programme worth more than €25 million for ballistic plates intended for police, gendarmerie, customs and prison service personnel, underlining the continued importance attached to frontline officer protection across all of Europe’s public security sector.

Among the Eurosatory exhibitors highlighting PPE solutions are Mehler Protection, which is showcasing a broad portfolio of ballistic helmets, shields, covert and overt body armour systems, and modular equipment for police and security users. The company is also presenting its latest ExoM load-bearing exoskeleton concept.

Other exhibitors active in the personal protection market include Dyneema, whose advanced fibre technology underpins many modern helmets and armour systems, alongside specialist PPE manufacturers such as Avon Protection, Gentex/Ops-Core, NP Aerospace, and Ulbrichts Protection.

Together, they reflect an industry focused on lighter and more adaptable protection systems designed to meet the operational needs of modern law enforcement and public security personnel.