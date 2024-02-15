To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • European NATO countries reach average defence spending requirement and renew Ukrainian support

European NATO countries reach average defence spending requirement and renew Ukrainian support

15th February 2024 - 17:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp

RSS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO spending was up and approaching 2% of national GDP for all European members. (Photo: NATO)

NATO Defence Ministers met on 15 February to discuss how to further strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defence followed by a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

European NATO members will invest an average of 2% of their annual GDP in defence by the end of 2024 with 18 countries meeting the target in 2024, up from just three in 2014.

In the face of criticism from former US President Donald Trump while he was in the Whitehouse and during recent campaign speeches, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted the rise in spending after a defence ministers’ meeting on February 15 when the Ukraine Defence Contact Group also met.

Stoltenberg said since the Defence Investment Pledge was made in 2014, European Allies and Canada have added more

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us