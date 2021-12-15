Embraer seals a third Dutch MoU

Embraer and TNO signed an MoU in São Paulo. (Photo: Embraer)

Embraer is keen to intensify cooperation with Dutch organisations.

Embraer has sealed another MoU with a Dutch organisation for defence R&D, after the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer on 14 December signed an agreement in São Paulo with the Netherlands-based research institute TNO.

This followed an MoU in late November between Embraer and the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR), which in turn came after an MoU in September between the Brazilian company and the Netherlands Aerospace Group.

The tie-up with TNO covers ‘future developments of defence and dual-use products and services in air, sea, land, and space domains’, Embraer stated.

It added that the MoU ‘may include joint research, technology development, and innovation process[es]’ that can be applied to Embraer platforms such as the ‘C-390 Millennium, or new aircraft, vehicles, and systems’.