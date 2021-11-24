Dutch-Brazilian MoU may explore automated maintenance for KC-390

KC-390 Millennium multirole tanker/transport aircraft. (Photo: Embraer)

Input from NLR in the Netherlands would assist military aircraft research from Embraer.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has signed a new MoU with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) for ‘potential strategic collaboration relating to aerospace research’, the two organisations announced on 23 November.

Among the research areas included in the MoU are defence systems, to build on a history of collaboration between Embraer and the NLR on aircraft such as the KC-390 Millennium.

‘In this context, the two companies are already discussing potential opportunities related to automated maintenance procedures,’ Embraer and NLR noted.

The latest announcement follows an MoU between Embraer and the Netherlands Aerospace Group in September 2021 to discuss potential strategic relationships in the fields of aviation and sustainability.