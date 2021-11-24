Dutch-Brazilian MoU may explore automated maintenance for KC-390

Serbia looks west and east to strengthen air force
A plan by Serbia to procure C295M airlifters takes shape amid moves to procure more helicopters from Russia.
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has signed a new MoU with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) for ‘potential strategic collaboration relating to aerospace research’, the two organisations announced on 23 November.
Among the research areas included in the MoU are defence systems, to build on a history of collaboration between Embraer and the NLR on aircraft such as the KC-390 Millennium.
‘In this context, the two companies are already discussing potential opportunities related to automated maintenance procedures,’ Embraer and NLR noted.
The latest announcement follows an MoU between Embraer and the Netherlands Aerospace Group in September 2021 to discuss potential strategic relationships in the fields of aviation and sustainability.
Lockheed Martin will provide system integration services for ASQ-239 EW countermeasure hardware.
South Korea's air force is seeking to seriously boost its ISR capability with two new fleets of aircraft. This is in addition to a separate AEW&C programme.
A decades-long export drought for Turkish fixed-wing aircraft is set to come to an end.
Taiwan has commissioned its first unit of upgraded F-16 fighters that were modernised under the Peace Phoenix Rising programme.
Industry sources suspect that South Korea will increase its follow-on AEW&C aircraft buy to four units.