Embraer aims to build up local MRO capability in Hungary

Embraer and Aeroplex have signed an MoU to cooperate on a project to qualify the latter company as an Embraer Authorized Service Center in Hungary.

The broader goal for Embraer is to support and enable Aeroplex to provide line and intermediate maintenance to the KC-390 Millennium air-to-air refuelling and transport aircraft, two of which have been ordered for the Hungarian Air Force in the configuration.

Leonardo Lopes Ferrucci, head of Embraer Defense & Security Hungary, claimed: ‘The local MRO capability will become an operational advantage for the Hungarian KC-390s support after the entry into service.’

Embraer in August 2021 opened an office in the Hungarian capital Budapest, as the Brazilian company aims to establish new partnerships in select markets with local industry collaboration.

The first KC-390 for Hungary is scheduled to be delivered in 2024. Shephard Defence Insight calculates a unit price of $85 million for the aircraft.

NATO-compatible KC-390s will not only use a probe and drogue system to refuel Hungarian Air Force JAS 39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft, but they will also be capable of performing medevac or humanitarian missions with an onboard intensive care unit.