Elbit Systems awarded $2.3 billion contract as results soar

18th November 2025 - 16:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Elbit Systems provides the laser segment for land-based Iron Beam and is developing an airborne system. (Photo: Rafael)

The company’s order backlog as of 30 September totalled $25.2 billion and more than a third of this is scheduled to be fulfilled before the end of 2026.

Elbit Systems’ revenues in Q3 2025 were US$1.92 billion, up from $1.71 billion in the same period of 2024, with the figures coming in the face of a 3% drop in precision-guided munition (PGM) sales in that period.

In reporting its results, the company noted that it had signed “an international contract for a strategic solution...of approximately $2.3 billion [and] the contract will be performed over a period of eight years”.

Significantly, the company reported a backlog of $25.2 billion as of 30 September, which is a 14% increase on the $22.1 billion reported 12 months earlier.

The fall in PGM sales for the

