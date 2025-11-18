Elbit Systems awarded $2.3 billion contract as results soar
Elbit Systems’ revenues in Q3 2025 were US$1.92 billion, up from $1.71 billion in the same period of 2024, with the figures coming in the face of a 3% drop in precision-guided munition (PGM) sales in that period.
In reporting its results, the company noted that it had signed “an international contract for a strategic solution...of approximately $2.3 billion [and] the contract will be performed over a period of eight years”.
Significantly, the company reported a backlog of $25.2 billion as of 30 September, which is a 14% increase on the $22.1 billion reported 12 months earlier.
The fall in PGM sales for the
