Eglin R&D base to expand with new facility

﻿﻿ F-15C Eagle pictured at Eglin Air Force Base in ﻿May 2021. (Photo: USAF/﻿Senior Airman Amber Litteral) ﻿ ﻿

A new munitions R&D facility will be built by May 2023 at Eglin AFB.

EMR is building a new munitions R&D facility at Eglin AFB under a $10.04 million contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The deal covers construction of one ‘multi-bay munitions research, development, test and evaluation explosive operating facility’, the DoD announced on 10 November.

Bids were solicited via the internet with four received.

Work will be performed at Eglin with an estimated completion date of 4 May 2023.

Eglin is already home to the Advanced Munitions Technology Complex (AMTC), which was built in 2019-2021 to increase munitions research and test capabilities for the USAF.

The AMTC will allow the US Air Force Research Laboratory to develop an entire ordnance system simultaneously for the first time.