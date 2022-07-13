Dutch MoD selects AEC Skyline for aerial services
AEC Skyline has received a new multi-year aerial services contract from the Netherlands MoD, the Dutch company revealed on 12 July.
Work in the five-year contract from the MoD procurement agency, worth an undisclosed amount, includes the delivery of airborne (JTAC CAS) and threat simulation, jamming and ISR services.
Other capabilities required under the latest contract include multi-/hyperspectral and wide area motion imagery sensor systems, as well as training in manned-unmanned teaming.
In addition, AEC Skyline stated that it will provide advice, assistance and support to ‘concept development and experimentation activities by the Dutch military’.
AEC Skyline is providing the necessary aircraft and ground control infrastructure. Its services will mainly be delivered in Dutch airspace, although the company noted that it may be required to operate within NATO and NATO Partnership for Peace countries, with other allies or 'above international waters’.
