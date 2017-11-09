To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dubai Airshow 2017: What to expect (video)

9th November 2017 - 13:49 GMT | by Helen Haxell, Richard Thomas in London

RSS

In advance of the Dubai Airshow 2017, Shephard Media's UV editor Richard Thomas discusses some of the expected highlights of this year's show with rotary editor Helen Haxell.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Dubai Airshow 2017 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us