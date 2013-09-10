To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2013: UK awards MBDA missile contract

10th September 2013 - 17:19 GMT | by Joyce de Thouars in London

UK minister of state for defence Philip Hammond announced the award of a £250 million contract to MBDA for the production of Sea Ceptor missiles at DSEI on 10 September. 

The Sea Ceptor, capable of travelling at supersonic speeds and protecting an area out to a range of 25km, will be fitted onto Royal Navy’s Type 23 frigates replacing Vertical Launch Sea Wolf air defence systems.

‘The missiles will be manufactured in the UK sustaining 500 jobs,’ Hammond said. ‘Around 250 jobs at MBDA sites in Stevenage, Filton and Lostock will be sustained and an estimated further 250 jobs

